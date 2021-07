BOISE, Idaho — On July 12, 1953, KIDO-TV went live on the airwaves for the first time. Idaho's first TV station later became KTVB in 1959. Georgia Davidson, the owner of KIDO Radio, was the first person to bring a radio station, and later a TV station, to the City of Trees. In 1952, a freeze on television sets lifted and Davidson applied for KIDO-TV in December.