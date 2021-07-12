Havis Introduces a New Suite of Rugged Swivel Arm Mounts

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWARMINSTER, Pa. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Havis is pleased to launch a new suite of Swivel Arm Mounts. These rugged solutions are ideal for lightweight devices and limited space applications. Offering optimal device placement for both the driver and front passenger seats, their tension hold design protects occupants and equipment in quick maneuvers and crash situations. The Swivel Arm Mounts allow for easy adjustment and maintain positioning without a locking feature.

Open Pro EDC Penlight includes a versatile green laser and LED light for use in the dark

Entertain your cats or write in the dark with the Open Pro EDC Penlight. This versatile pan includes a green pointer beam and an LED light that reaches nearly 46 ft, making it practical to use in dark conditions. You can even use it as a pointer when presenting slideshows at an office meeting. Moreover, it’s optimized to provide a smooth writing experience, so you can use it throughout the day, too. Best of all, it includes one L-type button control to easily extend the tip and activate the light with a single upward push. And with two color options—Black and Limited-Edition Blue—there’s an aluminum alloy finish just for you. Additionally, it includes a built-in rechargeable lithium-polymer battery for cordless use. As a result, it’s great for keeping on your desk or stowing in your bag. In fact, its compact and lightweight design makes it great for everyday carry.
LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.
Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
Ola Electric To Launch New Scooter With Ten Funky Color Options

Ola Electric has really been building up the hype towards its upcoming electric scooter. With company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taking to social media, he gives us all a rather exciting glimpse to what the future holds, particularly concerning the upcoming electric scooter. His most recent Tweet hints towards the colorful future the company is offering to its customers. Particularly, he states that the electric scooter will be available in ten colors.
Havis Offers Trusted Solution for Panasonic's New TOUGHBOOK G2

WARMINSTER, Pa. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Havis is pleased to continue its support of Panasonic’s rugged computers with a pair of options for the TOUGHBOOK G2. These trusted solutions, the DS-PAN-720 Series tablet dock and the DS-PAN-1010 Series laptop dock, accommodate both tablet and 2-in-1 applications for demanding environments. Both docking stations are compatible with new G2 and legacy devices for increased sustainability.
Qualia unveils new suite of automated technology

Digital closing and title startup Qualia announced Tuesday that it has beefed up its technology offerings in a bid to let users automate and secure more of their work. The new automations are all part of the company’s user platform Qualia Connect. According to a statement, they include a new feature that allows businesses to create more customized and automatic communications for their clients. The statement adds that the feature “eliminates any time spent repeatedly drafting and sending the messages manually.”
Chamber Introduces the new Eat-Shop-Play Mount Pleasant App

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance announces that the new EAT-SHOP-PLAY MOUNT PLEASANT mobile app is live! This tourism and visitor’s app includes services such as restaurants, hotels, shopping, camping and much more. “The Chamber uses many forms of communication to keep the public informed about what Mount Pleasant has...
The new OWC Envoy Pro SX is a fast and rugged Thunderbolt SSD

OWC has announced the Envoy Pro SX, a rugged new Thunderbolt SSD. Not only is the new SSD designed to withstand tough treatment, but its Thunderbolt 3 connection means it's fast, too. OWC has today announced the new Envoy Pro SX, a rugged SSD that's designed not to withstand all...
XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector has a 4K Optical Engine and 2200 ANSI lumens

Add a cinema quality to your home entertainment with the XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector. This home theater gadget has an XGIMI 4K Optical Engine for high-quality, clear images. In fact, it boasts a 3840 x 2160 resolution and 8.29 million pixels. And with 2200 ANSI lumens, you won’t have to fiddle with the screen angle during the day or in bright environments. Meanwhile, the Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology provides automatic focus, keystone correction, and AI object detection for fast startup. What’s more, the built-in AI optical sensor provides low latency, beautiful contrast, and integrated optics. Moreover, with 1.07 billion colors, the hues are realistic. Furthermore, Harman Kardon speakers amp up your audio experience. Finally, with its app compatibility, plethora of ports, and certification for low blue light, this is one convenient gadget to own.
American Lighting presents new Spektrum+ product line

DENVER — American Lighting, a manufacturer of lighting innovations for residential, commercial and specialty projects, introduces Spektrum+, a line of Bluetooth mesh technology to streamline lighting applications throughout the home. The new Spektrum+ assortment features:. Landscape Lights - With easy to install low-voltage operation, the Spektrum+ RGBTW Landscape Lights create...
Live Sound Loudspeakers – Tech Spotlight

Aimed at performing arts enters, theaters, corporate events, medium-sized festivals and houses of worship, the new NTX NTX201L is a 2×10-inch articulated array with an integrated 1600W 2-channel amplifier and universal PFC power supply. It operates in the 55 Hz – 18 kHz range, with a max SPL of 140 dB, and it features a 90-degree horizontal and 12-degree vertical nominal beamwidth.
LG Tone Free 2021 earbud lineup adds ANC, improved audio, more

After leaving the mobile market behind, LG is now focusing efforts on other divisions with audio being a core component in a business shift. The Korean firm has now upgraded its LG Tone Free lineup for 2021 with the introduction of the FP5, FP8, and FP8 earbuds. The biggest new...
ARM sees flexible processors as a new thing

UK computer chip designer ARM is showing off a new processor which could be manufactured for cents by printing circuits directly onto paper, cardboard or cloth. The technology could give trillions of everyday items such as clothes and food containers the ability to collect, process and transmit data across the internet -- something that could be as convenient for retailers.
Elgato Facecam review: A pricey $200 webcam option for speed freaks

The webcam market is hot stuff right now, as more of us than ever work and play from home. Elgato is a company renowned in the streaming space, with a variety of products such as the Elgato Key Light and the Elgato HD60S+ capture card designed and built for game streamers. One obvious product was always missing from the equation, though.
Snag a pair of Kasa's multicolored smart bulbs for $18

Adding a bit more controllable color to your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg today. Amazon is selling a two-pack of Multicolor Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs for $18. To get the full discount, you have to click the 10 percent off coupon underneath the product’s price. This is the cheapest price yet for these bulbs that have an MSRP of $25.
Introducing the KE Arms KP-9 Monlithic Polymer Reciever

Not long ago we tested the durability of the KE Arms KP-15, Full-Auto-Friday Style (watch on RECOILtv here). The results were a complete lower receiver weighing 10 ounces less than the average assembled aluminum lower, and held up against the heat. The success of the AR-15 version has now led to the creation of a 9mm monolithic polymer lower reciever: the KE Arms KP-9. Soon to be available, and currently up for pre-order, these lightweight 9mm lowers.
IKEA TJUGO sleek battery recharger powers 1–8 rechargeable batteries at the same time

Cut down on costs and reduce waste with the IKEA TJUGO sleek battery recharger. This charger has 8 separate charging channels, which let you charge 1–8 rechargeable batteries simultaneously. It even allows you to mix AA and AAA batteries. What’s more, it also shuts off once the batteries are fully charged. That way, it provides practical storage without overheating. Furthermore, its book-shaped design allows this battery recharger to blend in with other items on your desk. In fact, others might not even realize what it actually does. Also, the small form factor makes it possible to stow this gadget in a backpack or bag and take it on the go. Finally, you’ll love the IKEA gray-green color scheme. Get the power you need while keeping the environment in mind with this fun battery recharger.

