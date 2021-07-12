Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

DeAndre Yedlin isn’t looking to leave Galatasaray, agent says

By Jeremiah Oshan
sounderatheart.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince our story published over the weekend that was openly speculating about the possibility of DeAndre Yedlin potentially leaving Galatasary — as opposed to reporting it was going to happen — a slew of dubiously sourced stories out of Turkey have run with that possibility. For the most part, these stories all claim to simply be following “American reports.” From the looks of it, they’re using our story as their jumping-off point.

www.sounderatheart.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wingo
Person
Deandre Yedlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Washingtonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
MLS
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: England could face UEFA sanctions after Euro final debacle

Raul Ruidiaz: Power walker? MLS' running leaders: Who tops the stats in sprints, distance covered & more | MLSSoccer.com. The province declined to take part in the 2026 World Cup bid process with FIFA three years ago, but B.C. Premier John Horgan’s tune appears to have changed. 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver back on? Premier seems to suggest so | The Province.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Toronto FC welcomes Jozy Altidore back to training.

Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with plans to build a 5,000-seat downtown stadium that will host events, high school sports and professional soccer teams via the United Soccer League. The Dirt: Spokane Public Schools submits pre-development application for downtown sports stadium | The Spokesman-Review. MLS/eMLS. It’s been a while,...
FIFAsounderatheart.com

Vancouver re-enters World Cup 2026 picture

Back when the so-called United bid for the 2026 World Cup was getting finalized, Vancouver was among a list of cities that chose to drop out of consideration. At the time, British Columbia government officials cited costs as the driving force behind their decision. That seemed to be the end of that.
MLSsounderatheart.com

MLS All-Star voting open, but Sounders focused on games that matter

Major League Soccer is no stranger to the pageantry, pomp and circumstance of the American sports tradition that is the All-Star Game, and after taking a Covid-19 induced hiatus, the game returns on Aug 25 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Banc of California Stadium), with a twist many have long coveted: MLS vs. Liga MX.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Leagues Cup is a chance to win another trophy

For all the advancements that MLS has made over the years, there’s no denying that it still trails Liga MX, not only in off-field relevance but in on-field performance. While the gap may be shrinking, Liga MX continues to dominate when the two leagues face off. One potential way to...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: San Diego gets Stoney

The NWSL’s San Diego team may not have the same glitz or glamor as their SoCal counterparts, Angel City FC, but so far they seem to have a bit more substance. They’ve got Jill Ellis on board already, and now they’ve announced that Casey Stoney is officially going to be their first manager following her time with Manchester United. All-Star voting is open for MLS now, and Sarah Bouhaddi’s red card from the weekend has been overturned. In international competition, Alex Roldan and El Salvador became the first team to qualify for the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Andros Townsend has a medical at Everton after leaving Crystal Palace as a free agent, with new boss Rafa Benitez looking to strengthen his options out wide this summer

Andros Townsend is undergoing a medical ahead of signing for Everton. The 30-year old is a free agent after his contract was allowed to run down at Crystal Palace. He previously worked with Everton manager Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United and has talked highly of the Spaniard’s coaching methods. Townsend...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo: Player ratings

Seattle returned to a full Lumen Field to play Houston, a squad that had been playing well. The final score was 2-0 for the good guys, but the game seemed closer than that, yet somehow also … not. Big chances from the Sounders and not much danger from Houston took time to bear out, with Seattle eventually scoring deserved goals to put it away. Seattle didn’t score the second until late stoppage time, and Houston kept it close, but the Sounders dominated the scoring chances. Some small mistakes and bad luck prevented this one from being over much earlier, but Seattle showcased some excellent team play and excellent coordination across the board.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Nouhou will travel to Minnesota

While still short-handed due to injury and international call-ups, the Seattle Sounders should get at least a little bit of relief when they travel to Minnesota United on Sunday as Nouhou is set to travel. The news was not quite as good for Shane O’Neill, however. “Nouhou is the closest,...
NFLsounderatheart.com

Sounders valued at $705 million

Covid-19 may have put a serious dent in the finances of Major League Soccer, but not even a worldwide pandemic can stem the increase in the value of its teams. And the Seattle Sounders are no exception. According to the latest valuation from Sportico, the Sounders are worth $705 million,...
NFLPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

2022 Free Agents LFC Could Look To Sign Early

We hear it too often when it comes to Liverpool transfer rumors these days. The club is still recovering from pandemic effects, but normalcy could be right around the corner. The investment from RedBird Capital could turn out to be a major boost in the coming years, granted the money is put to good use; and if it is, the summer of 2022 could be a major one for the Reds.
Premier LeagueBBC

Tottenham sign Bryan Gil as Erik Lamela joins Sevilla

Tottenham have signed Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, with Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal. Twenty-year-old Gil, who has agreed a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, made his Spain debut in March and is part of the squad at the Olympics. He made...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nikolaj Moller joins FC Viktoria Koln on loan

Nikolaj Moller has joined German 3.Liga side FC Viktoria Koln on loan for the 2021/22 season. Young Swedish forward Nikolaj, who has just turned 19, joined us last October from Malmo. During last season, Nikolaj built a good partnership with Folarin Balogun in the Premier League 2, where he scored...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete FUTTIES New Transfer Hakimi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 94-rated FUTTIES version of Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This is Hakimi’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He’s the first player to receive a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy