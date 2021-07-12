DeAndre Yedlin isn’t looking to leave Galatasaray, agent says
Since our story published over the weekend that was openly speculating about the possibility of DeAndre Yedlin potentially leaving Galatasary — as opposed to reporting it was going to happen — a slew of dubiously sourced stories out of Turkey have run with that possibility. For the most part, these stories all claim to simply be following “American reports.” From the looks of it, they’re using our story as their jumping-off point.www.sounderatheart.com
