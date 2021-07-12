DeAndre Yedlin isn’t looking to leave Galatasaray, agent says

Seattle returned to a full Lumen Field to play Houston, a squad that had been playing well. The final score was 2-0 for the good guys, but the game seemed closer than that, yet somehow also … not. Big chances from the Sounders and not much danger from Houston took time to bear out, with Seattle eventually scoring deserved goals to put it away. Seattle didn’t score the second until late stoppage time, and Houston kept it close, but the Sounders dominated the scoring chances. Some small mistakes and bad luck prevented this one from being over much earlier, but Seattle showcased some excellent team play and excellent coordination across the board.