A new Star Wars casting rumor claims that the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+ will feature the live-action versions of Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Not only that, the rumor goes so far as to say that the roles of Ezra and Thrawn have already been cast! If there's any truth to either part of this rumor it's a big deal for hardcore Star Wars fans. Ahsoka Tano, Ezra Bridger, and Thrawn were all pivotal characters in the final arc of the Star Wars Rebels animated series - which itself has become a pivotal installment of the saga, that has helped launch the events of The Mandalorian and this Ahsoka series. So, in that sense, this rumor does hold a certain amount of logic.