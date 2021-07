Bronson Pinchot once went on a date with the late Carrie Fisher that ended with them being kicked out of a restaurant due to her boisterous antics. The “Perfect Strangers” alum, 62, exclusively told Page Six that he met the “Star Wars” actress on an episode of “George Burns Comedy Week” in 1985 when he was new to show business (“I still had the cellophane on me”), and he was immediately “smitten” by her “devastating wit.”