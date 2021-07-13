India Sweets and Spices Review: A Funny and Heartfelt Film With a Stacked Cast
Uncharted star Sophia Ali is headlining the new release India Sweets and Spices. The movie, a delightful dramedy that centers around an Indian-American family struggling to maintain their identity in a posh suburb where money and status define virtually everyone and everything around them, also features Rish Shah, who plays Carman in the forthcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ and who, in India Sweets and Spices, takes point as Ali's love interest. The film will draw the inevitable comparisons to movies like Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding -- and not unfairly, but since each of those films lovingly skewers a different subculture, each is wildly different, even if the premise feels familiar.comicbook.com
Comments / 0