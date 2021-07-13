India Sweets and Spices Review: A Funny and Heartfelt Film With a Stacked Cast

Call it Ernest the Social-Media-Friendly Ghost. The new film by Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon, about a man who goes viral for having a ghost in his home, has started shooting with a stacked cast. Stars in the Netflix film include Stranger Things and Black Widow’s David Harbour, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie, icon and The White Lotus’s Jennifer Coolidge, and comedian and Army of the Dead’s Tig Notaro, according to The Hollywood Reporter, although their roles are currently unannounced. Landon also wrote the screenplay for the film, adapted from the Geoff Manaugh short story “Ernest,” which takes a turn after the main character, Kevin, begins to look into his ghost Ernest’s past. Landon tweeted a photo from his first day on set on July 19 and dismissed speculation that the new project would be a horror movie. (THR calls it a “family adventure.”) No, it sounds like the scariest thing about this project could be the amount of talent involved.