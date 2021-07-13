Cancel
Movies

India Sweets and Spices Review: A Funny and Heartfelt Film With a Stacked Cast

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncharted star Sophia Ali is headlining the new release India Sweets and Spices. The movie, a delightful dramedy that centers around an Indian-American family struggling to maintain their identity in a posh suburb where money and status define virtually everyone and everything around them, also features Rish Shah, who plays Carman in the forthcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+ and who, in India Sweets and Spices, takes point as Ali's love interest. The film will draw the inevitable comparisons to movies like Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding -- and not unfairly, but since each of those films lovingly skewers a different subculture, each is wildly different, even if the premise feels familiar.

