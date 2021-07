White Sox fans love a player with a good story, and Jake Burger’s is written like a Hollywood screenplay. After twice tearing his Achilles tendon back in 2018, the major leagues must’ve seemed light years away for the third baseman, who was ranked one of the top Sox prospects at the time. Burger stewed on the bench for four years, not sure if he’d ever get his chance. But perseverance, practice, and the love of family and fans paid off when Burger received the call-up two weeks ago, in a swap from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights for slumping slugger Yermín Mercedes.