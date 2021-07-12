Cancel
What is Gregg thinking?

I am sure most Sounders fans are as confused as I am about Cristian Roldan's lack of playing time with the national team, especially in comparison with the other players selected. I know, Roldan didn't have a great outing three years ago, but that isn't a very strong argument given that Acosta, who is making regular appearances, also didn't look great three years ago.

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
What do North Africans think of Mosimane?

The Ahly head coach is on the brink of history ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League final. Pitso Mosimane still gets some criticism from his former players, but overall, Al-Ahly fans adore that man and place him at the ranks of legends already. Some see him as the next Manuel Jose [Ahly’s legendary multi-Champions League-winning coach], others think that winning the CL again would make him untouchable.
Gregg is a MASTERMIND

OK - he might be closer to outthinking himself than mastermind but I would take the opinion of a player who isn't worthy of playing abroad with a gigantic pinch of salt. Still, this is kinda amusing. Maybe Gregg wanted to test the 2 striker thing out knowing we were through. Or maybe he didn't want to tip his hand regarding tactics for the knockouts.
USWNT's Dunn wants Olympic gold, but inspiring future generations of Black women's soccer players is her goal

Crystal Dunn wants you to know her face and hear her voice. If you follow soccer, you probably should pay attention to her anyway. She's the attacker-turned-defender who has been playing out of position at left-back for the U.S. women's national team in recent years -- and doing it well enough to come in at No. 6 on ESPN FC's Women's Rank. If the USWNT manages to medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Dunn will almost certainly play a key role on both sides of the ball.
Postgame Pontifications: Emotionally drained

SEATTLE — Sitting in Brian Schmetzer’s postgame press-conference — the first time it has been held in person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic — there was an unmistakable sound. The press room is basically adjacent to the visiting locker room, and it’s not unheard of to make out the sound of celebrations occurring during the rare instances a road team comes out with a win.
Five Things we noticed from Sounders’ humbling loss to Kansas City

SEATTLE — Flirt with a near-empty tank of gas enough and eventually, you’re likely to find yourself stranded. Everyone who has ever driven a motor vehicle knows how this goes. The warning indicator comes on telling you you’re low on fuel, and you’d better get to a gas station ASAP. You think you can squeeze a few more miles out of your car — and usually, you can. Maybe even 10 or 20 miles even. But at some point, you invariably push your luck a little too far, and there you are on the side of the road, pulling out your gas can (if you have one) and making the long walk to the gas station.
Gregg Berhalter praises 'resilient' USMNT following 1-0 win against Jamaica

U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter praised his young squad after a valiant 1-0 triumph over Jamaica in the 2021 Gold Cup quarter-finals. FC Schalke 04 forward Matthew Hoppe scored the only game of the night in the 83rd minute after a swift pass from veteran USMNT player Sebastian Lletget led him into the box. Hoppe recorded his third appearance for the national team against Jamaica after debuting with the senior squad only 10 days prior.
USA vs. Jamaica, Gold Cup 2021: Community player ratings

Jamaica, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Gregg Berhalter, Jamaica national association football team, United States of America. The United States men’s national team advanced to the Gold Cup semifinals on Sunday night with a 1-0 win over Jamaica. A late Matthew Hoppe goal was enough for Gregg Berhalter’s side to squeak past the Reggae Boyz. The U.S. will take on Gold Cup guests Qatar in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Austin, Texas.
Sounders vs. Sporting KC: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders watched a 14-game home unbeaten streak go up in smoke after falling 3-1 to Sporting KC on Sunday. The loss cut the Sounders’ lead at the top of the Western Conference to two points. It was also the first time the Sounders had suffered a multi-goal loss...
Bruce Arena believes Christian Mafla is improving

Christian Mafla hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time due to injuries, but now he seems close to finding his full fitness. Against CF Montreal, Mafla played 90 minutes and had 41 touches, 74 percent pass accuracy, and won six duels. He also received a yellow card before exiting the game.
Cristian Roldan’s assist sends USMNT to Gold Cup semis

Cristian Roldan delivered the assist that put the United States men’s national team into the Gold Cup semifinals. Roldan’s floated cross from the right wing was headed in by Matthew Hoppe in the 82nd minute, allowing the USMNT to beat Jamaica 1-0 on Sunday. Roldan came into the game in...
Major Link Soccer: Olympic overload

Let’s all just pretend that the Seattle Sounders game didn’t happen and focus on other soccer stuff from the weekend instead. OL Reign got a win when they visited Orlando, courtesy of a pair of golazos from Jess Fishlock and Tziarra King. The USWNT picked up their own win as the Olympics carry on in a flurry of games. In Alaska, Obed Vargas’s recent spell with the Sounders first team has made quite a splash, the USMNT is on to the next round of the Gold Cup, oh, and the Olympics are happening.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City: community player ratings form

The Seattle Sounders hosted fellow quite-good team Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field Sunday evening, and it did not go the way people who regularly read this blog might have hoped. Seattle went into the break down 2-0, but had a glimmer of hope in the 51st minute. Fredy Montero was first to react on a bit of a scramble play in the box, and in doing so notched his 50th regular-season goal for the club. SKC added a third 20 minutes later and saw things out.
Report: Inter Miami to sign D Ventura Alvarado

Inter Miami CF have agreed to terms with former U.S. men's national team defender Ventura Alvarado, The Athletic reported Monday. Alvarado, 28, has played his entire professional career in Mexico. His contract with Liga MX club Atletico San Luis expired on July 1. Alvarado previously played with Club America, Necaxa...

