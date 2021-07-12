HudsonAlpha Keeps Its Doors Open With PPP Loan

Family Promise, the nation’s leading organization fighting family homelessness, is excited to announce its participation with area organizations to aid tenants and landlords with their applications for the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The program assists households who are behind on their rent, have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability. The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide assistance with up to 12 months of past-due rent, three months of prospective rental assistance, and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. The State will provide $3.5 billion in assistance for renters and small businesses experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.