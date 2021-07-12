Cancel
HudsonAlpha Keeps Its Doors Open With PPP Loan

WHNT-TV
 15 days ago

The HudsonAlpha Institute had a hard year like most non-profits. For the institute, which relies on grants, research and philanthropy for most of its funding and to keep its doors open, that was a big concern during the pandemic.

whnt.com

