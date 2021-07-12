Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berlin, NH

Obituary: Donald Roger Labbe

conwaydailysun.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Roger Labbe, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 26, 1952, the son of Armand W. and Rita (Caouette) Labbe and has lived in Berlin most of his life. He had been employed by the local paper mill for many years as a crane operator. Most recently, he had been employed by Turbo Mechanical. Donald enjoyed working on cars, attending car shows, snowmobiling, motorcycling, computers and riding his pedal bike.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berlin, NH
Obituaries
City
Gorham, NH
Berlin, NH
Government
City
Ossipee, NH
City
Berlin, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Computers#Turbo Mechanical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy