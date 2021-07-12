Obituary: Donald Roger Labbe

Donald Roger Labbe, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 26, 1952, the son of Armand W. and Rita (Caouette) Labbe and has lived in Berlin most of his life. He had been employed by the local paper mill for many years as a crane operator. Most recently, he had been employed by Turbo Mechanical. Donald enjoyed working on cars, attending car shows, snowmobiling, motorcycling, computers and riding his pedal bike.