Coos County, NH

State seeks 60 days in jail for former state Senator Jeff Woodburn

By Barbara Tetreault
conwaydailysun.com
 15 days ago

LANCASTER — Sentencing for former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn is scheduled for Tuesday morning and the state is asking Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein to sentence him to 60 days in the House of Correction for his conviction on charges of simple assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief. Woodburn,...

City
Lancaster, NH
Ex-Sen. Woodburn Sentenced To 60 Days In Jail; Intends To Appeal

LANCASTER — Former State Sen. Jeff Woodburn, found guilty by a jury of domestic violence in May, was sentenced on Tuesday to the state's recommendation of 60 days to serve in jail after the judge concluded that the fully suspended sentence Woodburn's attorney asked for did not take into account the seriousness of his crimes.
