The Residents Announce Fall 2021 50th Anniversary Dog Stab! Tour Dates

Art collective The Residents announced the 50th Anniversary tour of their first performance in 1971, according to Consequence. The tour is called Dog Stab! and the band will perform tracks from The Third Reich ‘n’ Roll (’76), Duck Stab (’78) and their newest LP, Metal, Meat & Bone, from 2020. The tour will start in Portland, OR, on August 19th and will end a month later, in Santa Cruz, CA, on September 18th. The band is set to play at The Parish on September 11th in Austin, TX.