Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

RSNA R&E Foundation Approves Over $3 Million in Grant Funding

MySanAntonio
 15 days ago

OAK BROOK, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research and Education (R&E) Foundation Board of Trustees approved over $3 million in radiology research and education grants this year, achieving a funding rate of 30% of grant applications. With the addition of this year’s support, the R&E Foundation has awarded $70 million in grant funding since the Foundation’s inception in 1984.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Charity#Grant Funding#R E Rrb#Prweb#Rsna Rrb#The Rsna R E Foundation#The R E Foundation#Uim#As A Foundation#Rsna Org Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Foundation accepting grant applications

The board of advisors of the Futrell-Mauldin Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving needs in the community. Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the community in Rocky Mount and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $7,500. Grants...
Healthtulane.edu

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation grants funding for Bartonella Research Consortium

Key infectious disease researchers at Tulane University, Duke University and North Carolina State University will collaborate on an initiative to develop a treatment for bartonelloses, a spectrum of vector-borne diseases that can cause debilitating symptoms. The four-year, $4.8 million initiative funded by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, will establish the Bartonella Research Consortium to develop a novel treatment for bartonelloses.
New Hanover County, NCtribuneledgernews.com

New Hanover County Community Foundation awards over $50K in local grants

Jul. 15—The board of advisors of the New Hanover County Community Foundation recently announced $50,060 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund and the Lucille Murchison Marvin Fund — both supporting general charitable purposes. Also, the Food Bank of Coastal Carolina Fund supporting food needs in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties,1898 Memorial Endowment supporting race relation work, and the Suzanne and George Taylor Endowment supporting programs and services related to child welfare.
Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation awards $196,000 in health grant funds statewide

Four Greater Des Moines nonprofits were among 10 grant recipients to receive funding in the most recent round of Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation's Ignite and Innovation Grant program. In total, $196,356 was awarded to the 10 nonprofits for oral health and overall health projects in the state of Iowa. The grants are part of the foundation’s Ignite and Innovation Grant programs that are intended to infuse a spark, encourage learnings or initiate a larger oral or overall health initiative. Both funds provide support to programs that align with the foundation’s strategic areas of focus: education and advocacy, access and prevention, and policy and research. Local recipients were:
Charitiessltablet.com

Live Well Foundation Of South Lake Awards Building Blocks Ministries Grant Funding

Building Blocks Ministries was recently awarded $800,000 of grant funding by the Live Well Foundation of South Lake to support the organization’s Expansion and Enhancement Project. The mission is “Empowering adults with developmental disabilities to dream, believe in themselves and engage in training designed to support individual achievements.” Funding for...
Summit County, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Akron Community Foundation to open applications for Summit County Opioid Healing Fund grants on July 15

AKRON, OH — Akron Community Foundation will award $500,000 in grants through its Summit County Opioid Healing Fund to nonprofits organizations and communities that support the Summit County residents directly impacted by the opioid epidemic. This funding program is part of the recently approved $2.5 million funds in Summit County to fight opioid addiction and recovery funding.
Richland County, OHrichlandsource.com

North central Ohio nonprofits can apply for a Richland County Foundation Women's Fund grant

MANSFIELD -- The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for programs that support women and girls. If you have questions about the process or guidelines, please contact Foundation Community Investment Officer Siera Marth-May at smarth@rcfoundation.org or call 419-525-3020 to assure a program complies with the focus and guidelines.
New Orleans, LAL'Observateur

Louisiana Bar Foundation Awards $8.3 Million for Civil Legal Aid 2021-22 Statewide Grants

New Orleans, Louisiana-The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF), a statewide organization, recently awarded more than $8.3 million in grants to assist women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, the newly unemployed, and those facing loss of their homes with civil legal aid issues. Civil legal aid is free legal advice, representation, or other legal assistance provided to low-income and vulnerable people who cannot otherwise afford legal help.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

California Community Foundation Grant Funds In-Person Upward Bound Program

A $68,000 California Community Foundation (CCF) grant is making it possible for Occidental College’s Upward Bound program to continue to provide safe, in-person college-prep services to low-income high school students from Northeast Los Angeles despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant, awarded as part of the foundation’s L.A. County Summer Learning...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

U of R awarded $1.5 million grant to create new COVID curriculum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The University of Rochester has been awarded a $1.5 million grant that will allow science teachers in public schools to teach how the pandemic has impacted People of Color. The grant money will give teachers the opportunity to teach a new unit called “COVID Connects Us.” The...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

U.P. Catholic Foundation gives out over $500K in grants

MARQUETTE — For the first time, the Upper Peninsula Catholic Foundation Inc. topped $500,000 in its annual grant distributions for various Catholic ministries across the Upper Peninsula. The UPCF connects faith with charitable giving through long-term support for the needs of Catholic ministries in the Diocese of Marquette. Six new...
Charitiesptproductsonline.com

Parkinson’s Foundation Distributes More Than $2.2 Million in Community Grants

The Parkinson’s Foundation announces the recipients of more than $2.2 million in community grants for Parkinson’s programs across the country. Community grants support local health, wellness and educational programs that address unmet needs in the Parkinson’s community. “We are pleased to be able to provide these community grants and to...
Charitiesparabolicarc.com

Blue Origin’s Foundation, Club for the Future, Selects 19 Space-focused Charities to Each Receive a $1 Million Grant

KENT, Wash. (Blue Origin PR) — Today, Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, announced 19 non-profit charitable organizations will each be offered a $1 million grant to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. The funds are made possible by the recent auction for the first paid seat on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Salem Community Foundation grants Brightside Project back-to-school funds

SALEM –The Salem Community Foundation’s Board of Directors voted to grant The Brightside Project $15,000 to be used for their Back to School Clothes and Shoes Voucher Program that will help Salem City School District Head Start through 8th grade students get ready for the 2021-2022 school year.. Registration is...
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Community Access Network granted $2.4 million in health support funding

Lynchburg’s Community Access Network will receive $2.4 million of federal grant money over the next two years in a COVID-19-motivated effort to bolster health care centers that work with underserved populations. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced earlier this year it would be distributing American Rescue Plan...
CharitiesPosted by
Forbes

Knight Foundation Awards $5.5 Million In Grants Examining Misinformation’s Impact On Democracy

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced Wednesday that it was awarding $5.5 million in new grants to study a variety of issues involving the intersection of technology, media misinformation and democracy. According to Knight’s press release, the funding will be used to “advance research of issues such as online content moderation, mis- and disinformation online, freedom of expression across digital platforms and liability for content posted online.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy