Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for part of South Jersey Monday evening

By Joe Martucci
Atlantic City Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties on north are in a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. Monday. A warning will be issued if severe weather will be imminent. The potential for flooding rain and damaging winds will be possible Monday evening into the night in South Jersey,...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Jersey#Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather#Pwat#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The end of this stretch of 90-degree weather is almost here, but first Minnesotans will have to face another evening of potential, severe storms. UPDATE (9 p.m.): A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Wisconsin and east-central Minnesota, including a few counties in the Twin Cities Metro area. The watch covers Aitkin, Anoka, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey and Washington County in Minnesota until 2 a.m. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 2 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/TX2Z1JUIP4 — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 29, 2021 WCCO’s Chris Shaffer says, “thunderstorms...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Large, Dangerous Tornado Confirmed Near New Hope, Bucks County As Severe Weather Pummels Region

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Bucks County, moved on the ground near Washington Crossing and headed toward Trenton, New Jersey, at 25 mph on Thursday. A tornado was also confirmed near the Neshaminy Mall. LARGE AND DANGEROUS TORNADO *CONFIRMED* near New Hope moving SE at 25 mph. SEEK SHELTER NOW! ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/iV7oHHnmjo — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 29, 2021 ⚠️⚠️TAKE ACTION! Large and extremely dangerous TORNADO on the ground. Right near Washington Crossing. Seek shelter, Yardley, Ewing, Pennington, Lawrenceville. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZdJCIYEKDD — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) July 29, 2021 A tornado warning has been issued for...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Counties Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe storms are pushing through the Pittsburgh area, and everything — including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes — is on the table. A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Greene and Washington counties, and another was issued for parts of Washington County as well as parts of Ohio and West Virginia. The NWS says it’s getting reports of injuries in the tornado in Jefferson County, Ohio. We are getting injures on Jefferson County Tornado!!! TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 29, 2021 In Wintersville, Jefferson County, Michelle Moodie captured transformers blowing as a possible tornado blew through. WATCH: Possible...
EnvironmentAtlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Your Thursday forecast and severe weather update

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Thursday late day to evening could bring anything from a significant severe weather outbreak, to run of the mill thunderstorms. It all depends on conditions Thursday morning. Joe explains which morning scenario lines up with the least impactful conditions.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Watch for gusty thunderstorms later today and this evening

Variably cloudy and rather humid with a shower or two and a heavy, gusty thunderstorm. High: 78. An evening gusty thunderstorm; shower late as clouds break. Low: 66. Turning out partly sunny and breezy; becoming less humid in the afternoon. High: 78 Low: 53. FORECAST SUMMARY. The 90-degree high temperatures...
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR PORTAGE...SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON...WAUPACA AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Wittenberg to 9 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst, Fremont and Hartman Creek State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Preston County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Preston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FAYETTE AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northeastern West Virginia.
Washington County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and northwestern West Virginia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy