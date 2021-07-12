Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for part of South Jersey Monday evening

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR PORTAGE...SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON...WAUPACA AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Wittenberg to 9 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst, Fremont and Hartman Creek State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH