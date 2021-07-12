Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend and Shooting Up Home

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
News/Talk KFYO
News/Talk KFYO
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

37-year-old Brett Jamar Johnson of Lubbock has been accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home, assaulting her and then later shooting multiple bullets inside the home. Witnesses say that Johnson forced his way through the front door of his girlfriend's home in the 2100 block of 35th Street. Reports indicate that Johnson forced his way in by kicking in the door. Afterwards, it's said that he assaulted his girlfriend. The exact details weren't clear.

kfyo.com

Comments / 1

News/Talk KFYO

News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Lubbock Man#Kamc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

This Texas Criminal Mastermind Hasn’t Figured Out Security Cameras

Let's be honest: criminals usually aren't the most cognitive people on the planet. The phrase "sharp as a beach ball" comes into play more often than not with this crowd. In this instance, meet a genius who didn't think for a minute that in this day and age, in a major, big-box home improvement store, there just may be a camera watching him jam some power tools down his pants.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock Woman Struck by Gunfire; Suspects Unknown

A Lubbock woman was struck after multiple shots were fired into her home the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. KAMC News reports that it happened at roughly 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of East 61st Street. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim, who hasn't been identified, unconscious on the floor covered in blood. Multiple witnesses were surrounding her.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Two Men Arrested After Being Accused of Kidnapping Lubbock Couple

It's alleged that in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 15th, 2 Lubbock men attempted to kidnap and hold captive a Lubbock couple. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police received reports of a civil disturbance at around 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of Itasca Street. Dispatch later told the responding officer to meet the first victim at a home in the 3200 block of Harvard Street.
Levelland, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT Commander Killed During Standoff with a Suspect in Levelland

A standoff with an armed suspect in Levelland turned deadly after four members of law enforcement were shot Thursday afternoon. Levelland Police were first called out to a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Street just before 1:15pm on Thursday. Some time after 3pm, reports first surfaced that four members of law enforcement were shot during the standoff with the suspect.

Comments / 1

Community Policy