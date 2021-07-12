Cancel
Obituaries

Obituary: Pauline Cote Gray

conwaydailysun.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you knew Pauline, you understood what it meant to lose her. She lived a long, fruitful life, but her biography won’t do justice to how it felt to be in her presence. There are a special few whose light can’t be imitated, and when they go, something remarkable departs with them. On July 10, 2021, not long after celebrating her 90th birthday, Pauline Cote Gray passed away, but the imprint she left on her loved ones will remain as a testament to how special she was. Pauline grew up in a large family of 13 children in Ways Mill, P.Que, where she learned to nurture and take care of others. She married Guy Cote and had six children, Renee (David), Luc (Louise), Nicole (Scott), Danielle and two baby boys who died at birth. She loved being a mother and later lavished in the joy of nine grandchildren, Kristina, Shawn, Kathleen, Kierstin, Rachel, Gregg, Mitchell, Ashley, and Casandra; and then her 11 great-grandchildren, Grace, Broden, McKenna, Alayna, Madison, Heather, Kaden, Kase, Abigail, Lee, and Clover.

