Anniston council seeks input on four possible city hall sites

Anniston city leaders are looking at four possible locations for a new city hall in downtown, and are seeking the public’s opinions on each, city manager Steven Folks said Monday.

“We’re still in the planning stages, and we’re still gathering information,” Folks said.

On Monday, Folks named four locations the City Council is likely to consider for a new City Hall:

— Next to the City Meeting Center on Noble Street, where the council now holds its meetings.

— The federal courthouse on Noble Street, which the federal courts will vacate when a new courthouse is completed in 2022.

— The former Anniston Auto Parts Company site on 11th Street.

— The former site of Winn-Dixie on Alabama 202.

City officials say they’re looking for public comment on the choices through an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/X5NLWV3.

Anniston hasn’t had its own city hall building since 2019, when the old city hall building on Gurnee Avenue was torn down to make way for a new federal courthouse on the same site.

Landing the federal courthouse project was a long-time goal for current and past city council members, who felt that an expanded courthouse would help bring activity back to the city’s downtown. To make the courthouse plan work, the City Council agreed to swap the city hall property for the existing federal courthouse, giving the federal government a site for a new courthouse.

Under the terms of the swap, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama retains control of the old courthouse until the new courthouse is completed. In late 2018, the council voted to rent a portion of the Anniston Star offices on McClellan Boulevard for use as a temporary city hall for $275,000 per year for five years.

The council approved that lease in a 4-1 vote, but few on the council were pleased with the fact that the temporary city hall was on the north end of the city. All four options on the table now are in the city’s downtown.

“The city hall is the people’s hall,” said Councilwoman Ciara Smith. “I think it should be downtown.”

Smith said accessibility and cost are among the other factors she’s looking for in a City Hall site.

The City Meeting Center on Noble is one of the most-vetted options for a future city hall. Council members considered using the building as a temporary city hall at the same time the Star lease was under consideration, and the council has used the center’s meeting rooms for public meetings over the last two years. Council members say the fact that the city already owns the property is one advantage.

But they see potential disadvantages, too. Smith said a move to the meeting center site would likely require the construction of a new building next to the Meeting Center itself — something she said the council should keep in mind when judging that site.

“I’m a fan of the existing federal courthouse,” said City Councilman Jay Jenkins.

The courthouse was always in the running as a potential new city hall, although city officials in recent months have said potential office space in the building could be limited because historic preservation rules will likely require the building’s courtroom to be preserved.

Jenkins believes the current courtroom could still be used as a meeting chamber for the council, with plenty of room left over for city offices. He said the city may also have to spend some money on refurbishment elsewhere in the building, but it won’t have to buy a new property.

“All these problems are very solvable,” he said. “We already own the building.”

Jenkins was less interested in the City Meeting Center, which the city also owns.

“I don’t want it to look like a grocery store with a facade, which is what the City Meeting Center looks like now,” he said. The meeting center is in fact a former grocery store, converted to a meeting site in the mid-1990s.

Another closed grocery store, the former Winn-Dixie on Alabama 202, is also on the list of potential sites. Jenkins said he likes the idea of turning the empty building into a gateway to downtown, but he said he doubted the city would have a use for all 35,000 square feet of the property.

Councilwoman Mille Harris said she is also interested in the courthouse. Anniston in the past has been too quick to let historic buildings go unused, she said.

“We don’t want to make that mistake again,” she said.

Council members last week discussed the possibility of issuing a bond to pay for construction or conversion of a future city hall, but so far there’s no price tag on any of the proposed sites.

It’s unclear when the issue will come up for a vote. Council members say it could come as soon as a month or two, and almost certainly by the end of the year. Folks, in recent meetings, has urged council members to begin looking at the options, but he said he doesn’t have a timeline for a vote.

“That’s something the council will decide,” he said.