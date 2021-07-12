‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Stream on Amazon Prime

Roy and Fabiola live in an upscale Mexican neighbourhood with their daughter Teresa. They live next door to Anahi and Chava and their son, Jagger, a German Shepherd dog who is like a son to Anahi. Roy and Chava are friendly enough that the two husbands can shoot the shit and some hoops in the backyard. Fabiola is a bit more apprehensive around Chava and their dog though, as it frightens Teresa. The neighbours try to get along but the inevitable happens and Jagger bites Teresa. Roy calls in favors and Jagger is taken from Anahi and Chava. Upset at their loss Anahi and Chava dig into their past lives and plot their revenge against Roy and Fabiola: an eye for an eye.