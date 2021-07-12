Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Stream on Amazon Prime

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life finds a way... to stream online. Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to open in theaters next summer. After that, though, it will head to Amazon’s Prime Video service, part of a new deal between its distributor, Universal Pictures, and the online retail giant. According to a press release Prime Video “will have an exclusive pay-one window for [Universal]’s slate of live-action films in the U.S. starting with the 2022 release slate and will also receive rights to a package of [Universal]’s library movies.”

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic World Dominion#Universal Pictures#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the weekend, and Netflix has offered up a dozen new movies and TV shows this Friday, July 9th to keep subscribers entertained over the next few days. Today’s haul is pretty evenly split between films and series, with all but three of the titles being originals. Check out the full list of new arrivals below and then scroll down for our pick of the highlights:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
BusinessVariety

Amazon’s IMDb TV Set to Be the Free Streaming Service to Beat

Of the three streaming platforms that Amazon operates — Prime Video, IMDb TV and Twitch — IMDb TV is the least covered and least understood. Amazon’s streaming strategy, like others in the space such as ViacomCBS’ PlutoTV and NBCU’s Peacock, has been to have separate free and paid tiers. Where the strategy differs is how IMDb TV doesn’t just take television reruns but is creating and making available high-quality content.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Is Outlander Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video?

We’re always looking for every way we can consume Outlander. The first season is certainly the best, but can you watch Outlander Season 1 on Amazon?. Whether you’ve just heard about the series or you’ve been reading the books since they were just out, you likely want to know the best ways to watch Outlander Season 1. After all, you’ll want to avoid as many individual subscriptions for streaming platforms as you can to save money.
TV & Videossolzyatthemovies.com

Amazon Prime Video: Coming in August 2021

Amazon Prime Video announced the films, series, and specials that will be coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in August 2021. August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), a revenge-filled action-thriller starring Kate Beckinsale; Val (2021), a raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary about Hollywood veteran Val Kilmer; the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, a new action-horror series where a U.S. army experiment unleashes a virus that turns some of its soldiers into zombies; season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021), the opening film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; and Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta, a new back-to-school special with everyone’s favorite groovy blue cat.
TV ShowsModesto Bee

‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘Maude’ and more Norman Lear classic sitcoms to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV

Streaming viewers can finally let all of the “good times” roll. Amazon Prime has sealed a deal with prolific television producer Norman Lear to stream his classic TV shows, including the Emmy-winning sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Maude,” as well as the groundbreaking “Diff’rent Strokes,” “One Day at a Time” and “Good Times.”
TV & Videosscreenanarchy.com

Now Streaming: ANIMALES HUMANOS, Home Invasion Thriller From Lex Ortega on Amazon Prime

Roy and Fabiola live in an upscale Mexican neighbourhood with their daughter Teresa. They live next door to Anahi and Chava and their son, Jagger, a German Shepherd dog who is like a son to Anahi. Roy and Chava are friendly enough that the two husbands can shoot the shit and some hoops in the backyard. Fabiola is a bit more apprehensive around Chava and their dog though, as it frightens Teresa. The neighbours try to get along but the inevitable happens and Jagger bites Teresa. Roy calls in favors and Jagger is taken from Anahi and Chava. Upset at their loss Anahi and Chava dig into their past lives and plot their revenge against Roy and Fabiola: an eye for an eye.
Moviescodelist.biz

Amazon Prime: First pictures of Camila Cabello as Cinderella

Launch date of “Cinderella” on Amazon Prime announced!. Since October 2019, we have known that Camila Cabello will become a Disney princess, because she got the lead role in the remake of “Cinderella”! Filming has been delayed due to Corona, so the production of the film took longer than expected, but now there is even a first start date.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Is Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Canon?

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Since its debut in 2020, Netflix's animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has been a hit with fans. The show centers around a group of teenagers who become trapped on Isla Nublar during the fall of Jurassic World. And when the ferry leaves without them, they must use their wits – and whatever resources they can find - to survive the escaped dinosaurs.
Moviestripsavvy.com

Could You Handle Jurassic World VelociCoaster?

More teeth! That‘s the rallying cry for the "Jurassic World" movies. It could also be the rallying cry for Universal Orlando. Sure, its parks offer E-ticket attractions that incorporate impressive effects and grand-scale storytelling. But most of them also deliver thrills with plenty of bite. Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which opened...
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Enable or Disable Autoplay on Amazon Prime Video

Autoplay helped create our binge-watching culture, but there's a way to turn it off on Amazon Prime Video if you need a bit of a break. No longer do you have to get caught up watching one show after another without any control. We're going to detail how to enable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy