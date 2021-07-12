5 Inland Empire projects paid for by California’s $262.6 billion budget

So far, California’s finances are immune to the coronavirus pandemic. While COVID-19 has killed more than 63,000 Californians and wrecked the lives of countless others, the $262.6 billion budget signed into law late last month uses a record surplus to give rebates of up to $1,100 to 15 million households, send every 4-year-old to kindergarten and give health insurance to low-income undocumented immigrants 50 and older, among other priorities.