Postseason baseball is ongoing; District 5 American Legion Baseball Tournament starts July 19. As we roll this week, postseason baseball tournaments have been either happening or will happen in the week ahead. A big congratulations goes out to the Langdon 12U Little League team, who won the Northern League Tournament, and with that title qualified to the the State B 12U Tournament in Velva which is coming up July 22-25. The tournament format is two four team pools of round robin play, then the top two teams in each pool will advance to the Championship Day on July 25. Langdon's first game is against Cassleton on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. We wish the team best of luck. Darin Gellner is the head coach of the 12U squad, with Josh Schaefer and Travis Hakanson the assistants.