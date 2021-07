We are currently in the era of superteams but also in the era of spectacular duos. There are currently All-Star duos playing in the Finals right now, and the best teams generally have the most dominant duos of the league. Player movement is at an all-time high right now, which is why All-Star duos are being formed across the league. Looking ahead to the 2021-2022 season, it is time to rank the top-10 duos in the NBA in terms of impact.