Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

After sexual assault report, Boise State warns students about university policy

Posted by 
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ED9pf_0aut1esU00

On Sunday evening, Boise State University alerted students about an alleged sexual assault that was reported to officials.

According to the university, the victim told them the suspect acted as a ride-share driver and sexually assaulted her while she was in the vehicle. The Boise Police Department is aware and is conducting an investigation.

Boise police told KTVB that the incident is under investigation and has nothing more to comment on at this time.

Neither Boise State officials nor the Boise Police Department provided more details about when the incident happened or a general description of the suspect and their vehicle.

After receiving the report, the university sent a "Timely Warning Notice" to the campus community about the school's sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and dating violence policies.

"A victim of sexual misconduct is never at fault. The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator," the university said in an email to students. "It is a violation of University policy to engage in sexual activity without consent from the other person, non-consensual groping, recording sexual activity without consent, stalking, or exposing oneself in non-consensual circumstances."

In the email, the university issued a series of tips and steps people can take to protect themselves from sexual violence. Some of the information provided included;

  • "What is Consent? Voluntary, informed, and freely-given agreement to engage in a course of conduct. Consent may be withdrawn at any time.
  • A person who is incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, asleep, unconscious, or under the age of consent cannot consent to engage in sexual activity.
  • Consent is not present if a person states that they do not want to engage in the activity.
  • Consent can be withdrawn at any point. A person has the right to change their mind at any time during a sex act, even if they have engaged in it before and even if they initially expressed interest or if they initially expressed consent. Consent is not present if a person states they want the activity to stop.

  • If a person is silent, isn't participating, states that they want to be doing something else or tries to do something else, or tries to go to another location (for example, leaves a bed and goes to a couch), this may indicate that they do not Consent.

  • Consent for sexual activity cannot be given by someone who is forced, threatened, intimidated, or coerced.  Coercion is when a person is pressured to do something they don't want to do.

  • Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, do what you can to stop the situation or get out of the situation

  • Do your due diligence. Double-check your app to make sure the vehicle information and driver information match the person picking you up.
  • Reports of sexual misconduct, as well as questions related to sexual misconduct, including information about University support services, should be directed to Danielle Berish Charters, Title IX Coordinator, at (208) 426-1750 or via email to danielleberish@boisestate.edu.
  • Use and encourage others to have a companion or a safe means of getting home, i.e., a trusted friend.
  • When meeting someone for the first time, always choose a public place.  If possible, bring a trusted friend with you.
  • Tell somebody close to you where you're going to meet someone you do not know. Let them know when and where, and that you'll contact them within a certain amount of time.
  • Make sure you have data on your phone and it's fully charged, or consider bringing your charger or a portable battery with you. "

Students found in violation of school policy on sexual misconduct and domestic violence could be expelled from the university.

Watch more crime news :

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist :

Comments / 0

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Boise, ID
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State University#Sex#Title Ix#Domestic Violence#Ktvb#Title Ix Coordinator#Treasure Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Ohio StateWDTN

Ohio University suspends another frat for hazing violations

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University has suspended another fraternity for violating hazing rules. The Athens-based school has notified the Delta Pi chapter of Sigma Chi that it has been suspended for four years following an investigation by the school that revealed student code of conduct violations. The fraternity accepted...
Lawmorristownnjcriminallawpost.com

Criminal Case Issues

What does the Cosby Case Mean for Constitutional Rights of Criminal Defendants?. Analyzing the Cosby Case from a Due Process Perspective. When the Me Too movement arose in 2006, the first face of the movement was Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer whom over 80 women accused of sexual assault and similar sex crimes. While he was eventually prosecuted and imprisoned, the movement’s second big-name accused was Bill…
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas court upholds convictions in torture killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld most convictions against a Wichita woman for torturing and killing a man in a crime that the trial judge called “horrific beyond imagination.”. Heidi Hillard and her husband, Jeff, were convicted of participating in the November 2016 killing of 33-year-old...
Kansas StateKSN.com

Lawsuit: Professor with ADHD alleges discrimination

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas State University professor with ADHD alleges in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because of the condition, which can cause inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. The Wichita Eagle reports that Sanjoy Das, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, filed the lawsuit...
Public Safetyknau.org

FBI Honors Navajo Advocates Supporting Victims Of Violence

The Utah Navajo Health System has been honored by the FBI for its victim advocacy program. The Salt Lake Tribune reports state leaders hope it will become a model program for supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence across the Navajo Nation. The program is run by four staffers, who bring awareness to the epidemic of violence against Indigenous women, children and transgender people. The issues are compounded by underfunded tribal law enforcement services. A lack of solid data collection makes it difficult to assess the full extent of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Leaders are calling for more federal resources.
Boise, IDKIVI-TV

Suspect charged in police shooting in Boise, 2 officers on paid leave

BOISE, Idaho — Update: A 25-year-old man from Boise has been charged in connection with a police shooting Sunday night. Ezra Smith, 25, faces three felony charges — Assault or Battery Upon Certain Personnel (F), Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer (F), Theft - Grand (F), Property-Malicious Injury to Property (F), according to Boise police.
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Idaho State Police Start Receiving $1,000 "Defend the Police" Bonuses

BOISE - Hundreds of frontline Idaho State Police personnel have begun receiving their $1,000 “Defend the Police” bonuses. Governor Brad Little announced in May that he would show state law enforcement that Idaho “backs the blue” by providing the $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to more than 360 commissioned officers and regional communications center personnel at the Idaho State Police.
Ada County, IDKIVI-TV

FINDING HOPE: Catching contraband before it lands behind bars

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a few drug overdoses inside the Canyon County Jail, Sheriff Kieran Donahue is pushing to install an x-ray body scanner to cut down on contraband being smuggled into the facility. Similar equipment is already being used at jails across the country, including in Ada County. Recently,...
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Man charged with hate crime

POST FALLS — A man was charged with a hate crime after he allegedly held a family at knifepoint while calling them racist slurs. Charles J. Short, 45, of Asheville, N.C., is charged with aggravated assault and malicious harassment, both felonies. Malicious harassment is Idaho’s hate crime statute. It outlaws...
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly shot gun to threaten children

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after two teens and a younger child told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy he threatened them with a gun. A sheriff’s office news release states deputies responded at around 7 p.m. after the children’s mother said Frank Edward Cloud, 51, fired the gun and yelled at the kids for riding a four-wheeler on his property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy