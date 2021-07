In just a few weeks my husband and I will become grandparents for the first time. I have long heard from friends and others that being a grandparent is a joy like no other. We, along with all of our other children, are giddy with excitement, and I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered that the feast of St. Joachim and St. Anne, the patron saints of grandparents, is July 26th, right in time for the birth of our grandson. Joachim and Anne are the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which of course makes them the grandparents of our Lord Jesus Christ, and so, very special grandparents indeed.