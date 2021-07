Creativity… it’s not just a skill or a problem-solving tool, but a means toward moving forward when things are at their most challenging. 2020 is the perfect example (if there ever was one), of a creative’s time to persevere and shine. In the wake of COVID-19, quarantine constraints and social distancing requirements worldwide, filmmakers, videographers and documentarians—no matter their career stage, or whether they were amateur or professional, student or otherwise—were forced to dig deep and get extra creative, in their quest to continue to create moving works of storytelling. To put it simply, orchestrating and executing a shoot became incredibly challenging and nearly impossible to do so safely.