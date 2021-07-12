Cancel
MLB

Stephen A. Smith finally apologized for xenophobic comments about Shohei Ohtani

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized on Monday hours after the comments he made regarding Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani. On Monday, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith trended for a comment he made on his show First Take. The topic brought up was whether Los Angeles Angels two-way player and AL MVP-frontrunner Shohei Ohtani being the face of baseball was good or bad for the sport, to which Smith responded by saying it is not good that he needs to speak to the media through an interpreter.

FanSided

FanSided

MLB
