Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Dr. Liia Ramachandra Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

MySanAntonio
 15 days ago

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Dr. Liia Ramachandra, Pharm.D., Ph.D. is a serial entrepreneur and healthcare executive. Dr. Liia is the Founder and CEO EpiLynx, Gluten-Free Skin Care and Cosmetics Brand. She comes with vast experience in Global Medical Affairs, Global Ethics and Compliance, Clinical Research, and Global Publications. Dr. Liia drove the development of the strategic vision and mission for the national field-based medical program, the development of publication plans, the planning and management of medical activities at scientific congresses, the development of programs resources for Regional Medical Liaisons, and Biopharmaceutical Representatives. She has worked with multiple companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Pfizer, Astellas. Dr. Liia holds a Master’s degree in Pharmacy and Doctorate in Pharmacy from Groningen University, the Netherlands, and a Ph.D. from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haute Living#Pharmaceuticals#Haute Beauty Network#Lincolnshire#Prweb#D#Founder#Global Medical Affairs#Global Publications#Regional Medical Liaisons#Groningen University#The University Of Utrecht#Haute Beauty Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Netherlands
Related
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Color Dept. Beauty Brand

Influencer Julie Sariñana, known best as Sincerely Jules, is embarking on her first venture in the beauty world. The fashion and lifestyle influencer is launching a beauty brand today called Color Dept. The brand is focusing on the nail care category, releasing its first collection of seven sustainable, plant-based and 100 percent vegan nail polish colors in hues of pink, purple, blue, orange, green and white.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Carlos Rodríguez-Feliz Joins the Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network by Haute Living

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Carlos Rodríguez-Feliz is a Miami-based entertainment attorney specializing in music, entertainment, and intellectual property law. He represents the next generation of legal counseling in the era of technology, digital rights, digital content monetization, and global reach in the entertainment industry. The Haute Lawyer Network, well...
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

ICECREAM Joins Forces with Black Sand Surf for Exclusive Capsule Collection

ICECREAM, the skate-centric sub label of Pharrell William’s Billionaire Boys Club, has joined forces with Black Sand Surf a burgeoning surf and arts collective based in Los Angeles. Aligning on an exclusive project that highlights the collective’s mission to “be the change we want to see in the water,” together the duo is merging creativity with activity and moving towards a more multicultural, harmonious future for the sport of surfing.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Alpha Networks, blackpills announce exclusive partnership

Alpha Networks is the exclusive technical and business partner for the deployment of blackpills’ SVoD platform to several telecom operators in Europe, and more regions to follow. The new platform by the French production and distribution company is dedicated to short-form content and debuted in Spain with Telefónica/Movistar on July...
AdvocacyRegister Citizen

Gucci Joins Sundance Institute Documentary Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Gucci has joined the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, supporting the work of nonfiction filmmakers who continue to advance cultural dialogue and reach new creative heights. With submissions for the 2022 winter grant cycle open through July 26, the Sundance Institute’s Gucci Fund will support filmmakers worldwide in the development, production...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

5 Patient Engagement Strategies to Transform Your Clinic

Do you wish your medical patients would be more engaged and proactive when it comes to their health?. Most doctors would love to increase their patient engagement, which empowers individuals and families to be more involved in their healthcare, medical records, and decision-making. However, there are plenty of ways doctors...
Drinkswinespectator.com

Exclusive: Randall Grahm Joins Forces with Gallo for a New Wine Project

Disregard the rumors that winemaker Randall Grahm is slowing down. Even after selling ownership in his wine company Bonny Doon last year, Grahm has continued making the wines while dreaming up his next big project. Now, he’s formed an unexpected alliance with E. & J. Gallo to produce a collection of California Central Coast wines called The Language of Yes.
Romeoville, ILromeoville.org

Keep Romeoville Beautiful Joins Affiliate Network of Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, welcomed Romeoville to its expanding community-based network of affiliates with the certification of Keep Romeoville Beautiful, announced Helen Lowman, Keep America Beautiful’s president and CEO. “As part of our Keep America Beautiful network, Keep Romeoville Beautiful will act as a...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Aesthetic Surgery Center Welcomes Dr. Casey Holmes As Part of The Surgical Team

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Aesthetic Surgery Center, a specialty driven plastic surgery provider with locations in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, announced today that they have welcomed Casey Holmes, MD, as part of their surgical team. Dr. Holmes is trained in a broad range of plastic surgery procedures but specializes in aesthetic surgery, specifically blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), facelifts, neck rejuvenation, breast augmentations, and body contouring including liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Holmes also performs breast reconstruction and reconstructive procedures for the nose, cheeks, ears, and eyelids.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angie Arizaga joins the international beauty pageant

The radio host is also one of the most beloved people at the national level, she has been in the television world for almost ten years and has an excellent performance and stage mastery, reasons for which Delgadillo invited her to be part of the team. Miss South America highlighted...
Health Servicesrrspin.com

Vidant Medical joins American Trauma Society Network

Vidant Medical Center has joined the American Trauma Society’s network. VMC is one of 130 hospitals in the United States designated as a Trauma Survivors Network facility. TSN links survivors and their families with others who have shared experiences, providing support and resources to enable victims to rebuild their lives.
Health ServicesImperial Republican

Dr. Sasse joins staff at First Insight Eyecare

First Insight Eyecare has welcomed a new doctor to their practice, Dr. Michaela Sasse. Sasse grew up on a farm in north central Kansas, near Gaylord, so is no stranger to small town life. She completed her undergraduate studies at Fort Hayes State University and received a Bachelor of Science...
Elon, NCELON University

International business dual-degree graduates join global alumni network

Eleven members of Elon’s Class of 2021 begin their careers after graduating with two bachelor’s degrees – the BSBA in International Business from Elon and a second degree from a European partner institution. The Martha and Spencer Love School of Business, a member of the International Partnership of Business Schools...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Sonic Sound Block™ Panels: The latest commercial innovation from Lamvin

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lamvin, a manufacturer of premium acoustical products, has introduced a new acoustical solution to market: Sonic Sound Block™ Panels. Noise barrier wall panels offering superior sound absorption and noise blocking performance, the Sonic Sound Block offering was created in response to today’s modern, open commercial office designs, helping to ensure privacy and mitigate the likelihood of confidential conversations from being overheard.
Brookings, ORCurry Coastal Pilot

Curry Health Network welcomes orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bruce Perry

Curry Health Network is pleased to announce the addition of orthopedic surgeon Bruce Perry, M.D. to its team of medical specialists. Dr. Perry has three decades of experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the healthcare system where he will begin seeing patients July 19 at Curry Medical Practice in Gold Beach and at Curry Medical Center in Brookings. He will perform surgeries in the state-of-the-art surgery suites at Curry General Hospital.
BusinessMySanAntonio

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...
BusinessMySanAntonio

FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure Merge

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. FlavorMaster, LLC, today announced the formation of a new company focused on improving pharmacy efficiency, reducing workload for pharmacists, and enhancing the patient experience. This new entity combines FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure, into one larger and integrated company called FlavorMaster, LLC, which will be based in Columbia, Maryland. The motivation for the merger was the demonstrated success and rapid acceptance of the new FLAVORx Auto dispensing system. The FLAVORx Auto automates both reconstitution and flavoring of liquid medications, saving pharmacist’s time and allowing parents to choose the best taste for their child’s medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy