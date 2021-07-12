Cancel
Salem County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Salem A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...NORTHWESTERN SALEM AND SOUTHWESTERN CHESTER COUNTIES At 739 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Carneys Point to near Bay View, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Penns Grove, Oxford, West Grove, Newport, Glen Roy, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Wilmington Manor, Mount Vernon, Pike Creek, Ashland and Greenville. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 6. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

