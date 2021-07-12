Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bradford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY At 742 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Wetona, or 7 miles northeast of Troy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN