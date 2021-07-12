Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico Northwestern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Rainfall rates in excess of one inch an hour were detected with these storms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Gallegos and Sofia Roads will be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grenville, Farley and Gladstone.