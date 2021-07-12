Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Paul Orndorff dead: WWE Hall of Famer Mr Wonderful dies aged 71 as stars pay tribute

By Jamie Roberts
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja5fA_0aut074500
(Image: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul 'Mr Wonderful' Orndorff has died at the age of 71.

The star's son, Travis, confirmed his dad's death on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a picture hugging his dad, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr.

"He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart."

He continued: "He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it.

"He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCjjb_0aut074500
Paul Orndorff has passed away aged 71 (Image: WWE)

Wrestling star Hulk Hogan was among those to pay their respects to the star, tweeting: "Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news, RIP my brother, l love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got even more Wonderful, love U4LifeHH"

Ric Flair also took to Twitter to pay his respects: "So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull," he wrote.

"Great Guy, Legit Tough! He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace!"

Long-time commentator for the WWE, Jim Ross, was also quick to send his regards to the family, writing: "Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud. Condolences to Paul’s family and friends."

And younger wrestling stars also paid tribute to the man who helped them get into the sport.

Adam "The Edge" Copeland emotionally penned: "Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtvJQ_0aut074500
Paul Orndorff's son confirmed his dad's death on Monday (Image: Getty Images)

"Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul."

Orndorff became a star in the franchise in the 1980s and headlined the first-ever Wrestlemania in 1985.

The battle saw him partner with Roddy Piper to face Hulk Hogan and Mr T.

The WWE also sent its condolences to its former star's family on social media. The organisation tweeted: "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71.

"WWE extends its condolences to Orndorff’s family and friends."

Orndorff left the WWE to join WCW in 1988 before injuries made him step away from performing in 2000.

However, he still made appearances at wrestling events and even got back in the ring at a tag team event in 2017 at the age of 67.

He became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2005 and also was inducted into the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2009.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

376K+
Followers
78K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Roddy Piper
Person
Ric Flair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Instagram#The Brandon Bull#Wcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
WWEPWMania

The Pro Wrestling World Comments On Paul Orndorff Passing Away

Several wrestlers have paid tribute to the legendary Paul Orndorff, who just passed away at the age of 71. The original post can be found here. Wrestlers paying tribute to Mr. Wonderful include Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Triple H, Devon Dudley, Kane, CM Punk & more. Below are a few dozen Twitter tributes for Orndorff-
Combat Sportsthecomeback.com

Paul Orndorff, friend and foe to Hulk Hogan in the 1980s WWF, died at 71

Before Andre the Giant turned heel and betrayed Hulk Hogan, Paul Orndorff did it first. “Mr. Wonderful” pivoted from good guy to bad guy previously in his WWF career, so it wasn’t as shocking a turn as Andre’s. But a friend and tag-team partner of the Hulkster turning to foe made for one of pro wrestling’s best feuds in the 1980s.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Public Funeral Being Held For Paul Orndorff

A public funeral well be held for the late, great “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. As reported yesterday, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff’s son Travis posted to Instagram to announce that the service will be held at New Hope First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Georgia, as you can see below.
WWEPopculture

Paul Orndorff's Family Starts GoFundMe to Cover Funeral Expenses

WWE legend Paul Orndorff died on Monday at the age of 71, and the family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, the family has raised over $9,000, which is halfway to their $18,000 goal. Orndorff's cause of death was not announced, but he was dealing with multiple health issues.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Son Of Boxing Legend Dies Suddenly

Former world champion Chris Eubank has spoken on some tragic news that has come in his family and the boxing world today. Suddenly, his young son, Seb Eubank, has passed away. His father has spoken in an official statement saying the following:. Tragic news. Life is too short. Proof above...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Confirms Retirement From Wrestling

Just to confirm. Second generation wrestlers are often put in an especially hard situation. Simply having to live up to your parent’s name is almost impossible to pull off a lot of the time and it is made even harder if you are the son or daughter of a successful wrestler. That can often drag a career down, and now it seems that such a career is officially over, which probably is not the biggest surprise.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg ‘Didn’t Want To Beat’ WWE Star

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Allegedly ‘Scared’ To Fight UFC Star

Is it possible that the baddest man on the planet is scared to fight someone? Surely, age has caught up to the GOAT, but even with Tyson’s age, he is still a specimen of a fighter. Maybe it’s because Tyson has changed his ways that he is said to be scared of this star. Whatever the case may be, how much truth does any of this hold and will we see a face-off between the two eventually? Jorge Masvidal Huge Nick Diaz Challenge Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock ‘Saves’ Smackdown Star From Firing?

The former WWE star The Rock has been planned to put in a storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the road. Recently, Jimmy Uso was arrested on the charge of DUI and speculations started circulating that he will be pulled out from WWE programming but that was not the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy