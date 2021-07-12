Paul Orndorff dead: WWE Hall of Famer Mr Wonderful dies aged 71 as stars pay tribute

(Image: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Paul 'Mr Wonderful' Orndorff has died at the age of 71.

The star's son, Travis, confirmed his dad's death on Instagram on Monday.

Alongside a picture hugging his dad, he wrote: "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr.

"He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart."

He continued: "He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it.

"He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

Paul Orndorff has passed away aged 71 (Image: WWE)

Wrestling star Hulk Hogan was among those to pay their respects to the star, tweeting: "Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news, RIP my brother, l love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got even more Wonderful, love U4LifeHH"

Ric Flair also took to Twitter to pay his respects: "So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful aka The Brandon Bull," he wrote.

"Great Guy, Legit Tough! He Was Another Amazing Athlete That I Had The Pleasure Of Wrestling An Hour For The NWA Championship On Many Occasions! Rest In Peace!"

Long-time commentator for the WWE, Jim Ross, was also quick to send his regards to the family, writing: "Paul Orndorff was a true, man’s man. A stud. Condolences to Paul’s family and friends."

And younger wrestling stars also paid tribute to the man who helped them get into the sport.

Adam "The Edge" Copeland emotionally penned: "Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto.

Paul Orndorff's son confirmed his dad's death on Monday (Image: Getty Images)

"Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul."

Orndorff became a star in the franchise in the 1980s and headlined the first-ever Wrestlemania in 1985.

The battle saw him partner with Roddy Piper to face Hulk Hogan and Mr T.

The WWE also sent its condolences to its former star's family on social media. The organisation tweeted: "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71.

"WWE extends its condolences to Orndorff’s family and friends."

Orndorff left the WWE to join WCW in 1988 before injuries made him step away from performing in 2000.

However, he still made appearances at wrestling events and even got back in the ring at a tag team event in 2017 at the age of 67.

He became a WWE Hall of Famer in 2005 and also was inducted into the National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2009.