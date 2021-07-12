Hospice care provides underutilized end-of-life care
When many individuals hear the word “hospice,” they think of another word, “death,” but experts in the field say an equally important word to consider is “life.”. That’s because quality of life is a top priority for patients, who have a terminal illness with less than six months to live and are no longer looking for a cure. Patients qualify for hospice when a doctor determines that person has less than six months to live.goldcountrymedia.com
