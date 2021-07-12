Placer County IT strategic plan approved for next 3 years

The Chicago Department of Transportation has released a Strategic Plan for Transportation, the nation’s first urban transportation plan developed in the wake of the pandemic, economic, and racial justice crises of 2020. This is an organizational strategic plan with the participation of CDOT staff at all levels and from all divisions, sister agencies, and departments. The Transportation Equity Network (TEN), a coalition of community groups and civic organizations who advocate to embed racial equity and mobility justice in transportation decision-making and investments, partnered with the City to ensure that the Strategic Plan for Transportation and was centered around the lived experience of Chicagoans and addressed long-standing issues related to equity in the transportation system.