Placer County IT strategic plan approved for next 3 years

By Stacey Adams
goldcountrymedia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Placer County Board of Supervisors approved an information technology (IT) strategic plan to meet the emerging needs of county staff and residents. The previous plan, adopted in December 2017, focused on moving to cloud-based technologies. According to Jarrett Thiessen, chief information officer with Placer County, that move allowed the county to complete a network and security upgrade, which assisted in transitioning to a remote workforce during the pandemic.

