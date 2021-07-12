Cancel
Public Safety

Several tied to Haiti assassination plot were previously US law enforcement informants

Channel 3000
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Several of the men involved in the operation that killed Haiti’s president previously worked as US law enforcement informants, according to people briefed on the matter, as US investigators grapple with an increasing number of Florida links to the alleged hit squad. At least one of the men...

