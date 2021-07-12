Campus is a Stop on the ‘Start in Your Yard Native Garden Tour’ on July 24
Elmhurst University’s native prairie gardens will be one of six stops on the Start In Your Yard Native Garden Tour on Saturday, July 24. Sponsored by the Elmhurst Cool Cities Coalition, the tour of six native gardens (three public and three residential) throughout Elmhurst is part of the group’s Start In Your Yard initiative to empower homeowners to turn their yards into conservation corridors and wildlife habitats.www.elmhurst.edu
