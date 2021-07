A North Texas woman was arrested on Saturday after leading police on a bizarre tractor chase when she was told that she couldn't participate in a local parade. Laurie Bostic was determined to take part in Rockwall's parade and arrived at the parade's staging area near Utley Middle School with a tractor decked out in mini American flags on July 3. She refused to leave when told that she couldn't drive her tractor on the parade route, FOX 4 reported.