Age 73 of Ranchos De Taos passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on July 7, 2021. He is proceeded in death by his parents Anselmo & Elsie Rivera, son Francisco Rivera and brother Eutimio Rivera. Samuel is survived by his wife Maya Rivera, son's Samuel F. Rivera II (Adrianna), Roger Solis & Rosendo Rivera, Daughter Darlene Rivera (Antonio) grandchildren Frankie Rivera, Destiny Baca, Sonja Romero, Ashley Rivera, Katrina Cordova, Marica Cordova, Theresa Cordova, Antonio Cordova & Abenicio Cordova. Sisters Patsy Gardunio, Helen Barela, brothers Richard Rivera, Manuel Rivera and Compadre Jimmy Barela. Numerous grandchildren, neices and nephews. Viewing 6pm and Rosary 7pm will be held Tuesday July 13th, 2021 at Rivera's Funeral Home. Wednesday July 14th, 2021 Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10am. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.