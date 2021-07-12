Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Ohtani set for 2-way All-Star history

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5xNZ_0ausyl3u00

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

___

THE SHO GOES ON

Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

“This is what the fans want to see. It’s personally what I wanted to see,” said AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay.

Ohtani struggled early in Monday’s Home Run Derby but rallied to force two extra rounds against Washington’s Juan Soto. Soto beat him in the second overtime, then lost himself to eventual champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will be the starting pitcher for the National League in the game at Coors Field.

LINED UP

NL manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. leading off, followed by the Dodgers’ Max Muncy at designated hitter, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, Cincinnati right fielder Nick Castellanos, Reds left fielder Jesse Winker, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier.

Traded by Colorado during the offseason, Arenado is likely to remain a fan favorite at Coors Field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bat second and play first base for the AL, followed by Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Devers at third, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernández and Baltimore center fielder Cedric Mullins.

FUTURE LOOK

Major League Baseball is set to conclude its three-day amateur draft with the final 10 of 20 rounds. The Pittsburgh Pirates grabbed Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, then followed that by poaching a pair of top college football recruits from Clemson and Penn State on Day 2 with pitcher Bubba Chandler and outfielder Lonnie White Jr.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels have taken exclusively pitchers through 10 rounds, while the Cleveland Indians grabbed pitchers with 10 of their 11 picks and the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays grabbed nine pitchers through 10 rounds.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

514K+
Followers
287K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Salvador Pérez
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The American League#Japanese#The Los Angeles Angels#The All Star Game#Era#Al#Home Run Derby#The New York Mets#The Washington Nationals#The National League#Coors Field#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Major League Baseball#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Clemson#Penn State#Indians#The San Francisco Giants#Toronto Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLNewsweek

MLB Fans Irate Over Stephen A. Smith Calling Shohei Ohtani 'Dude That Needs an Interpreter'

MLB fans became irate on Monday after ESPN host Stephen A. Smith referred to Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani as a "dude that needs an interpreter." While speaking about the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby with his First Take co-host Max Kellerman, Smith said "I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation...But when you talk about an audience, gravitating to the tube, or to the ballpark, I don't think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying, in this country!"
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani pitches scoreless inning, throws 100 mph in two-way All-Star debut

DENVER — Over the past couple of months, Shohei Ohtani seems to have been mastering the art of easing off the gas and pitching. But when the eyes of the baseball world were on him in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, the Angels’ two-way star didn’t hold anything back. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=0Hi0GqyE&cid=8129&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.
Sportsbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey is being auctioned off for... 45 times the next highest jersey!!!!

Shohei Ohtani made history at the All-Star game and instead of sending his jersey to the Hall of Fame, it’s been auctioned off to charity instead…. Joe Pompliano reported that a number of jerseys are being auctioned off from the event and Ohtani’s is going for… wait for it… 45 TIMES THE NEXT CLOSEST PLAYER. That honour belonged to Fernando Tatis Jr., and his still went for $2,500.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani’s great start goes to waste as Angels drop series-opener in Oakland

The Angels couldn’t capitalize on a great start from Shohei Ohtani, as the offense scored only one run in their 4-1 loss to the Athletics. Ironically, the Halos actually had more hits than Oakland, but it didn’t matter. The Angels were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base. Whenever they had a chance to put some runs on the board, the bats when quiet.
MLBMLB

Ohtani All-Star jersey sets auction record

Shohei Ohtani has accomplished feats on the field this season like few have ever seen. And now his jerseys are breaking records, too. On Wednesday night, an autographed 2021 Ohtani All-Star jersey was auctioned off by Major League Baseball and closed at $130,210, making it the highest-priced item on MLB Auctions, dating to 2001. The previous record was set just three days prior by, of course, a 2021 Ohtani game-used Angels jersey, which closed at $121,800.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Eight Teams Interested In Max Scherzer

Could you imagine Chris Sale and Max Scherzer in the same rotation?. The Major League Baseball trade deadline is this Friday, and, as there usually is, big names have surfaced to be on the trading block. Scherzer, the Washington Nationals ace, is one of them. The Nationals look to be...
MLBdenvergazette.com

Gambling: Betting on Shohei Ohtani as pitching against the Colorado Rockies

Baseball gets the pro stage to itself Monday, as the NBA Finals concluded last week, leaving MLB as the only remaining major sports league in action. Even with that being the case, Monday presents us with only nine total MLB games, two of which are a part of the doubleheader between the Mets and Braves.
MLBDaily Californian

International baseball stars are the faces of the MLB

Major League Baseball has existed for 118 years and produced many national icons, from Babe Ruth to Willie Mays and Barry Bonds. These stars existed as role models for kids and a form of escapism for adults; a timeless and universal phenomenon. In 2021, the stars look a little different: thrilling and incredible just the same, but with different ethnicities and nationalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy