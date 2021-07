DENVER — Aaron Judge scored a run in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, yet there’s no way that’s what he’ll remember most about this evening. Before the American League defeated the National League at Coors Field, 5-2, for an eighth straight victory, the Yankees right fielder joined the Braves’ Freddie Freeman in escorting Billye Aaron, the widow of beloved Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, to home plate for an emotional pregame ceremony. As Major League Baseball presented Ms. Aaron with a commissioned painting of her husband as well as an Aaron Braves jersey autographed by the members of both teams, Judge comforted the honoree by patting her shoulder with his right hand.