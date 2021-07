Uber announced that its Freight division has agreed to buy Transplace for approximately $2.25 billion, consisting of up to $750 million in common stock and the remainder in cash. Uber Freight will acquire Transplace — based in Frisco, TX — from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. Uber Freight’s acquisition of Transplace will create one of the leading logistics technology platforms, with one of the largest and most comprehensive managed transportation and logistics networks in the world. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.