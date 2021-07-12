Cancel
Charlie Robinson Dies: ‘Night Court’ & ‘Buffalo Bill’ Actor Was 75

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Robinson, a prolific actor who played the clerk on Night Court for most of the NBC sitcom’s run and before that was a regular on its lauded series Buffalo Bill, died Sunday of cancer complications at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 75. His manager,...

