‘Bergman Island’ review: A Mia Hansen-Løve letter on filmmaking with stellar performances from Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska [Cannes Review]

By Adam Solomons
awardswatch.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMia Hansen-Løve’s directorial style seems to be less about style or genre and more about mood. Her 2018 travelogue romance film Maya had very little in the way of substantial story; it was powered by vibes alone. Perhaps her most ambitious project yet, Bergman Island admittedly has more plot. But it’s the tone carried by Vicky Krieps and a wonderful Mia Wasikowska which bring it to life – and put Bergman Island among the director’s very best work.

