McKenna has hit .185 with one RBI and four runs scored since he was called up June 27. With Cedric Mullins locked in at center field, four other outfielders are left to compete for two spots. McKenna has mainly played left field since he rejoined the big-league roster, but he hasn't been able to establish himself over the likes of Austin Hays or DJ Stewart. McKenna has a .191/.304/.235 slash line through 80 plate appearances overall.