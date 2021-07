Real Madrid head into the 2021/22 campaign with an inflated squad and continue to face troubles in selling players who must not be at the club for longer. Some of them, however, do deserve one last chance and they may get so under Carlo Ancelotti in a new system and learn from his decades of experience. The club has also hired Antonio Pintus as the fitness coach, so players who have struggled with injuries and other fitness issues could also have no excuses for poor performances or a lack of consistency on the field.