Texas Southern University is one of five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to partner with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) to support University museums and archives. The five-year project will enhance TSU’s ability to care for and share archives that tell the story of African Americans and their essential role in American culture and history. It also includes internships, training and a traveling exhibition of artifacts from the Universities’ collection.