The past 20 years have been a roller coaster for instant photography. In 2008, Polaroid announced it would stop producing its iconic instant film, following a series of bankruptcies and factory closures. Many worried it was the end of an era. Digital photography had weakened the titan, and there didn’t appear to be any other companies poised to take its place. (Polaroid’s extensive instant-film and -camera patents stunted what other brands like Fujifilm and Kodak could engineer and produce.) As the century’s first decade came to a close and smartphones began to enter the scene, the market for instant cameras looked anything but promising.