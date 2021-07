If you stopped for a morning muffin at 7-Eleven or picked some up at Stop & Shop or Walmart, you may want to toss it. The FDA has announced a recall of muffins made by the Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation due to possible listeria contamination. Listeria typically manifests as food poisoning with symptoms like fever and diarrhea, but in some cases can cause serious illness. Symptoms generally appear within four weeks of consuming contaminated food.