Marvin Scott’s family says they won’t give up on justice: ‘My son was killed by these individuals’

By Michael Williams
Dallas News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a St. Louis cemetery lie two men whose lives ended prematurely after interactions with law enforcement. The first, Michael Brown Jr., was shot by a Ferguson, Mo., police officer nearly seven years ago — a killing that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement. The second is Marvin Scott III, who died in the custody of Collin County jailers four months ago after he was pepper sprayed and shackled to a restraint bed.

