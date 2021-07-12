Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Southampton in talks with Newcastle over £12m rated midfielder Isaac Hayden and could offer Mario Lemina in bid to push through transfer

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Southampton are in discussions for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden that could see Mario Lemina go in the opposite direction.

Newcastle would want around £12million for Hayden while Southampton value Lemina at £4m as he has one year left on contract though also has interest from Nice.

Hayden, 26, played 24 Premier League matches last season and recently signed a six-year contract with the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7I0z_0ausx9ps00
Southampton are in discussions for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden

On Sunday the midfielder posted: '5 Years today defending the @nufc badge. What a journey it's been, wouldn't have changed it for the world.

'Looking forward to the season ahead. #NUFC '

Watford have also shown an interest but know Toon boss Steve Bruce wants Will Hughes in the deal. The midfielder is in a contract dispute with the Hornets and training away from the first-team squad.

Southampton have sold midfielder Alex Jankewitz, 19, to Swiss club Young Boys for an undisclosed fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whGmR_0ausx9ps00
Mario Lemina (above) could join Newcastle as part of the Hayden transfer to Southampton

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Will Hughes
Person
Mario Lemina
Person
Isaac Hayden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Southampton#Nufc#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watford, Sevilla go for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina

Watford are interested in Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina. The Gabon international is available from Southampton this summer after spending last season on-loan with Fulham. Foot Mercato says Watford are pushing to sign Lemina behind-the-scenes, while Sevilla are also interested. Lemina was close to joining Newcastle United last week before owner...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Southampton announce their eighth transfer of the summer window

Southampton have announced their eighth piece of summer transfer business as Dan N’Lundulu joins Lincoln City on loan for the 2021/22 season. Saints announced earlier that the 22-year-old had been rewarded with a new three-year contract at St Mary’s and will be playing League One football in the upcoming campaign in a bid to take his development to the next level.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Staveley insists they don't want Prem battle over Newcastle buyout push

Amanda Staveley insists her Saudi-backed consortium doesn't want a battle with the Premier League over their Newcastle United takeover push. The deal collapsed a year ago after the Saudi state's Public Investment Fund withdrew, after disagreements and delays over it reaching approval by the Premier League who will run an owner and directors test.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Newcastle move for Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci

Newcastle United are chasing Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci. Fanatik says Newcastle see Can Kahveci as an alternative to Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock. Newcastle want to bring Willock back to Tyneside this season after last term's successful loan. However, with Arsenal intimating an unwillingness to release Willock, Newcastle are in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Blow for Newcastle as midfield target Mario Lemina is set to join Nice after the French side come to terms with Southampton on a £4.7m move for the Gabon international

Mario Lemina has dashed Newcastle's hopes and is joining Nice in a £4.7million deal. The Southampton midfielder flew to Nice to finalise his transfer on Thursday night after the French club agreed a fee including add-ons. Newcastle had been hopeful of securing the Gabon international after reviving talks but Nice...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Mario Lemina’s move to Nice from Southampton confirmed

Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton. The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham. Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'hold an interest in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley' with Steve Bruce eyeing the former Everton man 'even if he manages to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal' this summer

Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield for next season and are considering an approach to Chelsea for Ross Barkley, according to a report. Barkley, 27, had an up-and-down season on loan at Aston Villa last season but Newcastle are monitoring his situation as they look to add a box-to-box midfielder to their squad, according to The Athletic.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Lemina: Nice complete signing of Southampton midfielder

The Gabon international has returned to the French top-flight to continue his career, six years after he left Marseille. Nice have completed the signing of Mario Lemina from Southampton on a three-year deal. Lemina becomes the latest recruit in Christophe Galtier's team following the arrivals of Jean-Clair Todibo, Justin Kluivert,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

RB Leipzig offer Lookman to Newcastle, Southampton

RB Leipzig have offered Ademola Lookman to Newcastle United. The Evening Chronicle says Lookman is rated at £10million and has been offered to a number of Premier League teams, including United - who wanted him in January 2020. Lookman is also interesting Southampton and his valuation may put off Newcastle,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lemina chose Nice ahead of two Prem offers

Former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina personally drove his move to Nice last week. Lemina has left St Mary's for Nice in a permanent deal, choosing the Ligue Une outfit ahead of a raft of rival offers. Le 10 Sport says Watford and Newcastle United both made proposals to keep Lemina...

Comments / 0

Community Policy