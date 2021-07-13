Jack Harlow Opens Up About Knowing His Place as a White Man in Hip-Hop
Jack Harlow stars on the cover of Footwear News, where he talked about the privilege he has in being a white man at the forefront of today's hip-hop scene. Harlow received three nominations at the 2021 BET Awards for best male hip-hop artist, best new artist and best collaboration for the "Whats Poppin" remix, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. He faced a lot of online criticism for receiving nods over certain Black artists at a show that calls itself "Culture's Biggest Night" and celebrates Black culture in entertainment. The 23-year-old rapper also received flak for the artwork of his debut album That's What They All Say, which depicts a Black woman's legs next to him in the backseat of a limousine that people argued was sexualizing and objectifying the woman.www.billboard.com
Comments / 6