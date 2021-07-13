Jack Harlow Opens Up About Knowing His Place as a White Man in Hip-Hop

Most teenagers are thinking about things like learning to drive and going to school dances. Jack Veal, however, isn’t most teenagers. The talented young actor is already making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, and he recently got an opportunity that has taken his career to new heights. Jack was cast as Kid Loki in the new TV series Loki. Now, as an official member of the Marvel Comic Universe, Jack has inherited a built-in fan base full of people who want to see him succeed. So far, he has lived up to their expectations and then some. Loki hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, but people are hoping that announcement comes soon. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jack Veal.