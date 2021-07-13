Cancel
Jack Harlow Opens Up About Knowing His Place as a White Man in Hip-Hop

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Harlow stars on the cover of Footwear News, where he talked about the privilege he has in being a white man at the forefront of today's hip-hop scene. Harlow received three nominations at the 2021 BET Awards for best male hip-hop artist, best new artist and best collaboration for the "Whats Poppin" remix, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne. He faced a lot of online criticism for receiving nods over certain Black artists at a show that calls itself "Culture's Biggest Night" and celebrates Black culture in entertainment. The 23-year-old rapper also received flak for the artwork of his debut album That's What They All Say, which depicts a Black woman's legs next to him in the backseat of a limousine that people argued was sexualizing and objectifying the woman.

