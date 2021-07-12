Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 301 new cases, totaling 206,551

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 301 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. As of today, there are 77 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

